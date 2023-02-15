Man arrested after dramatic police chase with stolen car crashing into vehicle and traffic light in Hedge End
A MAN has been arrested for stealing a car and several driving offences following a dramatic police chase.
Officers attempted to stop a Vauxhall Insignia just after midday on Sunday which failed to stop. Police then began a pursuit from Bursledon Road, Southampton.
The car was believed to have been stolen from an address in North Baddesley in December 2022. The motorist crashed the car into another vehicle and a traffic light in Hedge End. Police said a passenger in the other vehicle was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The driver then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being detained by officers in Hobb Lane.
‘A 20-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He was bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.’