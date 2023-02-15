Officers attempted to stop a Vauxhall Insignia just after midday on Sunday which failed to stop. Police then began a pursuit from Bursledon Road, Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was believed to have been stolen from an address in North Baddesley in December 2022. The motorist crashed the car into another vehicle and a traffic light in Hedge End. Police said a passenger in the other vehicle was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution.

The police chase took place in Bursledon Road. This was before the car crashed in Hedge End. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The driver then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being detained by officers in Hobb Lane.