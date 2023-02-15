Police rushed to the scene in Anglesea Road, Landport, yesterday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a Ford Focus. The collision happened near the junction with Park Road.

Officers closed the southbound route after being called at 2.26pm. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 2.26pm today, February 14, to reports of a collision between a Ford Focus and a pedestrian on Anglesea Road at the junction with Park Road.

‘The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, has sustained serious injuries.’ Portsmouth City Council's transport management centre, Portsmouth Roads, initially reported the road traffic accident at 2.42pm. The council Twitter account said the road was reopened at 3.24pm.

The collision happened in Anglesea Road, at the junction of Park Road. Picture: Google Street View.