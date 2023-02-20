News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after girl sexually assaulted by e-scooter rider in Guildhall area of Portsmouth in the evening

POLICE have made an arrest after a girl was sexually assaulted by an e-scooter rider.

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The victim, 19, was attacked by a man in Isambard Brunel Road on the evening of February 9. She was approached by a male at 6.15pm, who proceeded to verbally abuse her and touch her over her clothing.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl in Portsmouth.

The girl was sexually assaulted in Isambard Brunel Road. Picture: Google Street View.
‘Officers investigating this incident have now arrested a 29-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm or distress.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230055776.’

People can also submit a report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Advice and support for victims of sexual assault can also be found on the website.