The victim, 19, was attacked by a man in Isambard Brunel Road on the evening of February 9. She was approached by a male at 6.15pm, who proceeded to verbally abuse her and touch her over her clothing.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl in Portsmouth.

The girl was sexually assaulted in Isambard Brunel Road. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Officers investigating this incident have now arrested a 29-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of sexual assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm or distress.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230055776.’

