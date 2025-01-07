Man arrested after Hayling Island woman receives inappropriate messages

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:01 GMT
A man has been arrested after a woman has received a number of inappropriate messages.

Hayling Island police officers have launched an investigation after receiving a report that a woman from Hayling Island had been receiving inappropriate messages. As a result, a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications at this time.

He is currently in custody while the police enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “While we understand people's concern, please could we ask you not to speculate online while we conduct our investigation into the matter.”

