Man arrested after pensioner rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital following vicious attack

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was hospitalised following an assault.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
The 31-year-old male was detained this morning following an attack earlier this month. A 67-year-old elderly man was accosted while walking on the Riverside Walk Railway trail in Liss on October 9 at roughly 7.30am.

As previously reported in The News, police said: “The man reported that he noticed someone behaving oddly in a bush but continued walking past. He was then assaulted from behind and was subsequently treated for a fractured eye socket at Queen Alexandra Hospital.”

The pensioner was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the attack. Police have arrested a man earlier this morning (October 27). Picture Habibur Rahman.The pensioner was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the attack. Police have arrested a man earlier this morning (October 27). Picture Habibur Rahman.
Police said their investigation remains ongoing after the arrest. The force said: “In the early hours of this morning, officers investigating this incident arrested a 31 year-old man from Liss on suspicion of wounding with intent.

"He remains in police custody at the current time whilst investigations continue.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230413760, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.