The 31-year-old male was detained this morning following an attack earlier this month. A 67-year-old elderly man was accosted while walking on the Riverside Walk Railway trail in Liss on October 9 at roughly 7.30am.

As previously reported in The News, police said: “The man reported that he noticed someone behaving oddly in a bush but continued walking past. He was then assaulted from behind and was subsequently treated for a fractured eye socket at Queen Alexandra Hospital.”

The pensioner was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the attack. Police have arrested a man earlier this morning (October 27). Picture Habibur Rahman.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing after the arrest. The force said: “In the early hours of this morning, officers investigating this incident arrested a 31 year-old man from Liss on suspicion of wounding with intent.