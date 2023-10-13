Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 67-year-old man was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after being assaulted on Monday (October 9). He was travelling along the Riverside Walk Railway trail in Liss at roughly 7.30pm at the time of the incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The man reported that he noticed someone behaving oddly in a bush but continued walking past. He was then assaulted from behind and was subsequently treated for a fractured eye socket at Queen Alexandra Hospital.”

The pensioner was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the attack earlier this week. Picture Habibur Rahman.

Police have released a description of the suspect. They are described as a white man, aged between 20 and 25-years-old, 5ft 10ins and of average build.

He has short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with an oval or circle shaped logo on the front. Anyone with information about the assault is advised to call 101, quoting 44230413760.