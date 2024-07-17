Man arrested over drugs offences after police stop vehicle
A man has been arrested after police stopped his vehicle on suspicion of drug dealing.
Patrolling officers made the stop at around 2.15am on Otterbourne Road, Winchester, on July 12. After speaking with the driver, they conducted a search before a quantity of suspected Class A, cash, and Class B drugs were located.
A 34-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A, possession of criminal property, and possession of Class B drugs. He remains in custody at this time.