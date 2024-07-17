Man arrested over drugs offences after police stop vehicle

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after police stopped his vehicle on suspicion of drug dealing.

Getty

Patrolling officers made the stop at around 2.15am on Otterbourne Road, Winchester, on July 12. After speaking with the driver, they conducted a search before a quantity of suspected Class A, cash, and Class B drugs were located.

A 34-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A, possession of criminal property, and possession of Class B drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice