Man arrested after Portsmouth hotel staff, guests and a child verbally abused

Police have arrested a man after an incident at the hotel in Isambard Brunel Road yesterday evening. According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man became verbally abusive and obstructive when asked to move on from the hotel stairwell.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘It is reported that he made several threats towards staff before continuing to be loud and abusive towards hotel guests – including a child.

Police have made an arrest

‘A 44-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of using threatening / abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He remains in custody at this time.’