Man arrested after Portsmouth hotel staff, guests and a child verbally abused
HOTEL staff, guests and even a child were all subjected to abuse from a man in a Premier Inn stairwell, according to police.
Police have arrested a man after an incident at the hotel in Isambard Brunel Road yesterday evening. According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man became verbally abusive and obstructive when asked to move on from the hotel stairwell.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘It is reported that he made several threats towards staff before continuing to be loud and abusive towards hotel guests – including a child.
Most Popular
‘A 44-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of using threatening / abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He remains in custody at this time.’
Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch. People can contact the constabulary by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44220470726.