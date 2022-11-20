Crews were called to Fawcett Road in Southsea following reports of smoke late in the evening. Thankfully, this fire was far less significant than the one earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: How to claim a free drink at Greene King pubs in Portsmouth and beyond during the World Cup

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: 'Portsmouth firefighters were alerted late last night after smoke was reported on Fawcett Road in Southsea. Cosham and Southsea crews were first called at 23:23 and arrived to find a controlled burn taking place within an incinerator bin, so further resources were stood down en route.

Firefighters were called to the scene

‘The crews helped extinguished the fire using buckets of water before returning to station following the stop message at 23:45.’

The incident came just a few weeks after another fire in the same road.