Man arrested after punching husband and wife in face on side of the road
The incident happened at about 10.10pm on Wednesday at the junction of Stockbridge Road and Western Road, Winchester.
A man in his 60s was unloading a vehicle on the side of the road when the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Aygo, started beeping his horn at the victim before getting out of his car and punching the victim several times in the face.
The victim had serious injuries to his face and his wife, also in her 60s, came over to help but was then also assaulted by the same man which caused injury to her face.
Both of the victims were taken to hospital to have their injuries tended to.
A 23-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm – he has been released on police bail.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for any information that could assist our investigation.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have dash-cam or ring doorbell footage?’
Anyone with information can get in contact with the police by 101 with the reference number 44230247608 or you can submit information via the website which can be accessed by clicking the link.
Alternatively, anyone with details can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.