Man arrested after pushing over woman in the street on Friday night in Hampshire
Police have arrested a man after a woman was attacked on Friday night.
Officers were called to the scene at 11.45pm after a female was pushed over in the street. The assault happened in Bournemouth Road, Eastleigh.
Police said the man and a woman knew each other. ‘Officers attended and arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm,’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
‘He has been bailed while enquiries continue.’ Police added that a woman was driving a 4x4 and said she witnessed the assault, but drove away before officers could take a statement.
The force said: ‘If you were the woman who spoke to our officers last night, please get in touch. Similarly if you were in the Bournemouth Road or Leigh Road area last night and saw what happened, or have dash cam, CCTV, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the moments before, during or after the assault, we want to hear from you.
‘Contact us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44230137916.’ Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.