Officers were called to the scene at 11.45pm after a female was pushed over in the street. The assault happened in Bournemouth Road, Eastleigh.

Police said the man and a woman knew each other. ‘Officers attended and arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm,’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The woman was attacked in Bournemouth Road, Eastleigh. Picture: Google Street View.

‘He has been bailed while enquiries continue.’ Police added that a woman was driving a 4x4 and said she witnessed the assault, but drove away before officers could take a statement.

The force said: ‘If you were the woman who spoke to our officers last night, please get in touch. Similarly if you were in the Bournemouth Road or Leigh Road area last night and saw what happened, or have dash cam, CCTV, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the moments before, during or after the assault, we want to hear from you.

