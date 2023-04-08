The incident happened at about 4.45pm yesterday to Mile End Road at the bottom of the M275 near the Church Street roundabout.

A police spokesman said: ‘The pedestrian, a 30-year-old Portsmouth man, was treated by paramedics and the air ambulance before being taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.’

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or the man at the side of the road before it happened, and have asked for any drivers with dashcam to check their footage if they were in the areas yesterday afternoon. Call police on 101 or report it through their website, quoting 44230137492.