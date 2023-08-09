He was detained after fleeing the scene in Hedge End yesterday morning. Police said a member of the public reported a burglary-in-progress in Kingsman Drive, Botley, at roughly 4.30am yesterday morning.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: "It is alleged that a number of containers were broken into on the site. Officers were deployed to the scene and witnessed a number of people fleeing from the scene.”

Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of the B3354 and Chancellors Lane. A man, 30, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary and possessing a Class B drug.