Man arrested after robbing two building sites and stealing "large quantity" of tools and laptops
He was detained after fleeing the scene in Hedge End yesterday morning. Police said a member of the public reported a burglary-in-progress in Kingsman Drive, Botley, at roughly 4.30am yesterday morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: "It is alleged that a number of containers were broken into on the site. Officers were deployed to the scene and witnessed a number of people fleeing from the scene.”
Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of the B3354 and Chancellors Lane. A man, 30, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary and possessing a Class B drug.
He is currently in police custody. The force added: “A large quantity of the stolen items – including power tools, hand tools, laptops and other electronics – were located and seized by officers for evidential purposes.”