News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Man arrested after robbing two building sites and stealing "large quantity" of tools and laptops

A man was arrested after robbing where a “large quantity” of tools and laptops from two building sites.
By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Aug 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read

He was detained after fleeing the scene in Hedge End yesterday morning. Police said a member of the public reported a burglary-in-progress in Kingsman Drive, Botley, at roughly 4.30am yesterday morning.

NOW READ: "Kind-hearted" Royal Navy veteran who died a hero after heart attack honoured at funeral

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: "It is alleged that a number of containers were broken into on the site. Officers were deployed to the scene and witnessed a number of people fleeing from the scene.”

Shortly after, officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of the B3354 and Chancellors Lane. A man, 30, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary and possessing a Class B drug.

He is currently in police custody. The force added: “A large quantity of the stolen items – including power tools, hand tools, laptops and other electronics – were located and seized by officers for evidential purposes.”