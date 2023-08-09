The funeral of Royal Navy veteran David Nutter took place on Tuesday, August 8, at Portchester Crematorium. Pictured is: David's children (back l-r) Simon Nutter, Kathryn Jenvey-Vallender and Mark Whitear with his grandson's front (l-r) Archie Jenvey-Vallender (5) and Tristin Vallender-Phillips (9).

Visitors paid tribute to Dave Nutter, of Fareham, yesterday afternoon after he tragically died on July 18 at the age of 63. The loving grandad suffered a heart attack while driving along the M27 in Fareham – with his grandson Tristin Vallender-Phillips, nine, beside him.

Dave was travelling on July 9 to see his other grandson Archie Jenvey-Vallender, five, who had just been through skull surgery. After steering the car to safety and colliding with the barrier, he was given CPR and flown to Queen Alexandra Hospital by air ambulance, but passed soon after.

The funeral of Royal Navy veteran David Nutter took place on Tuesday, August 8, at Portchester Crematorium. Picture: Sarah Standing (080823-1240)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he died so young, the family had to call for help to raise money for his funeral. Kathryn Jenvey-Vallender, Dave’s daughter, told The News: “It was the hero send-off he deserved. It was beautiful. I don’t think we’ll see a service like that again. We’ll never forget it.”

Loved-ones and navy personnel – past and present – arrived at Portchester Crematorium at 3.15pm. The hearse carrying Dave’s coffin was followed by a procession of motorbike riders.

Joanne Saunders, of Overton and Saunders Family Funeral Directors, conducted the ceremony. The traditional seafarers hymn, Eternal Father Strong to Save, was played after the introductions – befitting of Dave’s long naval service.

Two naval flagbearers stood beside his coffin throughout the funeral. Dave served at HMS Collingwood and on HMS Norfolk, HMS York during the Gulf War, HMS Excellent, HMS Cardiff and others.

Pictured is: Cpl Bug Jordan Wilson. Picture: Sarah Standing (080823-7549)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne recalled how Dave met his loving wife Carol on a blind date, with the pair marrying months later and staying together for 36 years. She described it as “true love”.

Mark Whitear was five when Dave met him, and soon became his loving father. Tributes prepared by Tristin and Archie were read out to the mourners.

Tristin said: “I loved grandad from the first day I met him. If I was ever sad or grumpy, or even cheeky, he would know.

"I loved going to watch rugby with him. I loved it so much and I laughed so loud. I love you grandad and I miss you so much." Archie’s knock knock joke made visitors chuckle, in a tribute to his grandad as the pair would always make each other laugh.

Dave served in the Royal Navy for many years. Picture: Sarah Standing (080823-1238)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Grandad had the best jokes. They always made me laugh. He loved his big cuddles, and I would steal sweets from the jar when he wasn’t looking.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth destroyer HMS Duncan leads task groups through minefield

"Grandad was always so cheeky, just like me. I loved watching rugby with him, but I wasn’t allowed to get in the way. I love you so much grandad, to the stars and above.”

A video showing Dave’s memorable moments played to the tune of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen. Tears rolled down the faces of some of the guests, with the bugler having to leave the room as he couldn’t contain his emotions.

Dave was given a heroic send off. Picture: Sarah Standing (080823-7556)

Dave’s three children paid their respects. Simon Nutter, his youngest son, said: “He was a kind, caring, thoughtful man, who always put everyone above himself no matter what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If anyone asked him to do anything, he would do it, no questions asked, whether it was me, his loving wife, my sister, my brother, or anyone else. He was always very helpful, and especially supportive of his two grandchildren. He thought the world of them.

“He’s going to be missed by everyone. He was an incredible man and loving father and husband, and an amazing friend. We’re gonna miss you dad. You were the best dad ever.”

Kathryn, of Park Gate, Fareham, said: “My dad was one of a kind. I was his favourite daughter, it didn’t matter that I was the only one.

"This year has been hard given Archie’s surgery, but he would always give me a big daddy hug. Right now I need a hug from him, but I can’t have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His humour was so dark, and that humour has definitely got my family through what happened.” Dave was planning to go watch England vs Fiji at Twickenham on August 26, and Kathryn said the family would attend in his honour.

She added: “We’re gonna share the love he had for rugby with them. My favourite memory was watching him become a grandad, there absolutely was no love like it.

“I miss you so much, and I’ll see you on the dark side of the moon.” Mark, 42, of Stamshaw, said his dad’s passing was a big shock to the family.

Recalling one funny memory, he said: “He got me my first set of golf clubs when I was 16, and we went to get my first set of golf shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had all the gear and no idea. I wanted some Tiger Woods shoes, and he said they were hideous. There was a Nike advert at the time and the slogan said ‘I am Tiger Woods’, so I said that to him, and he said ‘no Mark, you’re lucky if you’re Tiger Twig’.”

SEE ALSO: HMS Trent reaches Africa to combat piracy

Mark also spoke about Dave’s talent for public speaking. He said: “He would captivate an audience. At my wedding, he pushed aside the microphone and the way he shouted out the words to the audience and had them laughing was wonderful.

"That will stay with me forever.” After further tributes and the committal, The Last Post was played on the bugle. Visitors impeccably observed a minute’s silence.

Mark said the ceremony was perfect, as it celebrated his father’s life and Royal Navy service while being a sombre occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It was everything and more. It exceeded all of our expectations. We could not have asked for anything better.” Kathryn said the ceremony was simple and perfect for her dad.

She added: “We are completely overwhelmed by the generosity of those who helped us. We can’t thank them enough.