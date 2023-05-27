At some time between 6.45pm and 7pm on April 15, a man entered the Aldi store in Southampton Road, North Harbour.

Police say a man picked up a number of bottles of vodka and walked through the till area.

One person has been arrested. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.

Police say when he was challenged by staff, he smashed the bottles on the floor and fled the shop, knocking over two trolleys of flowers as he went.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We want to provide you with an update this morning that a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested and released on bail in relation to this incident.

