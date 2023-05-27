News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Man arrested after vodka bottles smashed in botched shoplifting attempt at Aldi in Portsmouth

Police have arrested a man after someone smashed vodka bottles at a Portsmouth Aldi store in a botched shoplifting attempt.
By David George
Published 15th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:38 BST

At some time between 6.45pm and 7pm on April 15, a man entered the Aldi store in Southampton Road, North Harbour.

Police say a man picked up a number of bottles of vodka and walked through the till area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Watch as police storm Horndean house in drugs raid

One person has been arrested. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.One person has been arrested. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.
One person has been arrested. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.
Most Popular

Police say when he was challenged by staff, he smashed the bottles on the floor and fled the shop, knocking over two trolleys of flowers as he went.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We want to provide you with an update this morning that a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested and released on bail in relation to this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft from a shop.’

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting 44230148528.