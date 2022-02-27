Eagle-eyed CCTV operators spotted the man in Jewry Street, Winchester and sent out a response team.

Police officers then searched a nearby home and two swords were seized.

A man was spotted with an axe in Winchester

They also found more drugs and so arrested the 29-year-old for possession with intent to supply as well as offensive weapon offences.

The man, from City Road, was taken into custody in Basingstoke where he was questioned and released under investigation.