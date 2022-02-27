Man spotted walking through Winchester carrying an axe – and police found two knives on him too
A man was spotted walking through a Hampshire city carrying an axe, and police sent to arrest him found he had knives and drugs in his bag.
Eagle-eyed CCTV operators spotted the man in Jewry Street, Winchester and sent out a response team.
Police officers then searched a nearby home and two swords were seized.
They also found more drugs and so arrested the 29-year-old for possession with intent to supply as well as offensive weapon offences.
The man, from City Road, was taken into custody in Basingstoke where he was questioned and released under investigation.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing. The man was spotted at 10.20pm on Friday.