Police in Winston Churchill Avenue. Pic: Chris Moorhouse

Police, including forensic officers, were seen in Winston Churchill Avenue throughout Sunday combing the area for clues where a woman was reportedly raped around 2am earlier this morning. A crime scene was set up where the incident took place just along from Portsmouth's courts and city centre police station.

A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody. Police declined to say the approximate age of the woman.

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Portsmouth. Officers received a report that a woman was assaulted just after 2.00am on Sunday 11 February.