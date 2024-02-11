News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth street rape: Man arrested after woman "seriously" assaulted in Winston Churchill Avenue

A man has been arrested after a woman was subjected to an alleged street rape near the city centre.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Winston Churchill Avenue. Pic: Chris MoorhousePolice in Winston Churchill Avenue. Pic: Chris Moorhouse
Police in Winston Churchill Avenue. Pic: Chris Moorhouse

Police, including forensic officers, were seen in Winston Churchill Avenue throughout Sunday combing the area for clues where a woman was reportedly raped around 2am earlier this morning. A crime scene was set up where the incident took place just along from Portsmouth's courts and city centre police station.

A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody. Police declined to say the approximate age of the woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Portsmouth. Officers received a report that a woman was assaulted just after 2.00am on Sunday 11 February.

"A police cordon remains in place while we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are supporting the woman. A 28-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody."

Related topics:PortsmouthPoliceRape
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice