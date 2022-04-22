Two warrants were executed as part of Fareham police’s efforts to tackle drugs supply across the borough.

A 65-year-old man in Castle View Road was arrested on suspicion of cannabis possession and handling stolen goods after officers found paddleboards suspected to have been stolen.

Heroin was also seized from a man in his fifties at Cranbourne Walk in the town.

Both addresses were targeted with officers carrying out searches inside.

Fareham police published a video to their Facebook page this evening (April 22) showing officers heading into the address at Cranbourne Walk yesterday.

Police were joined by ‘canine colleagues’ to assist with their searches.

Writing to their Facebook page earlier today, (April 22), Fareham police said: ‘Drugs supply is often linked to other high harm offences such as serious violence and the exploitation of children and vulnerable people.

‘That’s why it’s important for us to execute warrants of this nature so we can get inside addresses to make inquiries, follow up on the information we receive from you, and protect the vulnerable where possible.