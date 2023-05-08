Man arrested as Ford Focus stopped in Portsmouth after reports of stolen car - but it hadn't been nicked
Police stopped a car after being told it had been stolen – but it hadn’t been.
Five vehicles were scrambled to Fratton Road after reports that a silver Ford Focus had been stolen.
They stopped the car just after 1pm on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: ‘Subsequent enquiries found the vehicle had not been stolen, as first reported. However, a 29-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested during the incident on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He has been released with a conditional caution.’