News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
32 minutes ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
13 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
13 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
14 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
15 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Watch: Police batter down door and steam into property in morning Bursledon raid following drug concerns

Police smashed down a door and steamed into a property in a bid to tackle drug dealing.

By Freddie Webb
Published 6th May 2023, 08:55 BST- 2 min read

Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Silver Birches, Bursledon, two days ago. They gained entry to the property at roughly 8.40am and specialised dog units were deployed to search for substances and other paraphernalia.

Two mobile phones were seized for further examination but a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed that no narcotics were found and no arrests were made. Hedge End Police posted a short video of the raid on Facebook, stating the importance of active and visible policing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Southsea strangulation accused left partner ‘terrified’

Police carried out a drugs raid in Silver Birches, Bursledon, at roughly 8.40am on May 4. Picture: Hedge End Police.Police carried out a drugs raid in Silver Birches, Bursledon, at roughly 8.40am on May 4. Picture: Hedge End Police.
Police carried out a drugs raid in Silver Birches, Bursledon, at roughly 8.40am on May 4. Picture: Hedge End Police.
Most Popular

The force said: ‘Tackling the issues concerning drug-related activity and the associated criminality that sits alongside this is a huge focus for us in the community. We will continue to relentless pursue criminals, and disrupt their behaviour - so that their lives, and not those of the local community, are made a misery.

‘Whilst you may not see that action is being taken straight away – it does not mean that we are not working hard in the background to bring those responsible to justice.’ Hedge End Police said information provided by the public is vital to crack down drug dealing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Family create Just Giving page following Paulsgrove fire that saw smoke pour over M27 earlier this week

‘The information that we gain from the local community about suspicious incidents is a key element of us being able to achieve just that – justice,’ Hedge End Police added. ‘It informs where we allocate our resources, where we step up our routine and high-visibility patrols – every call helps our officers build up a bigger picture of the current landscape and the possible impact on the wider community.’