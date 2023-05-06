Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Silver Birches, Bursledon, two days ago. They gained entry to the property at roughly 8.40am and specialised dog units were deployed to search for substances and other paraphernalia.

Two mobile phones were seized for further examination but a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed that no narcotics were found and no arrests were made. Hedge End Police posted a short video of the raid on Facebook, stating the importance of active and visible policing.

Police carried out a drugs raid in Silver Birches, Bursledon, at roughly 8.40am on May 4. Picture: Hedge End Police.

The force said: ‘Tackling the issues concerning drug-related activity and the associated criminality that sits alongside this is a huge focus for us in the community. We will continue to relentless pursue criminals, and disrupt their behaviour - so that their lives, and not those of the local community, are made a misery.

‘Whilst you may not see that action is being taken straight away – it does not mean that we are not working hard in the background to bring those responsible to justice.’ Hedge End Police said information provided by the public is vital to crack down drug dealing.

