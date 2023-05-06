Watch: Police batter down door and steam into property in morning Bursledon raid following drug concerns
Police smashed down a door and steamed into a property in a bid to tackle drug dealing.
Officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Silver Birches, Bursledon, two days ago. They gained entry to the property at roughly 8.40am and specialised dog units were deployed to search for substances and other paraphernalia.
Two mobile phones were seized for further examination but a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed that no narcotics were found and no arrests were made. Hedge End Police posted a short video of the raid on Facebook, stating the importance of active and visible policing.
The force said: ‘Tackling the issues concerning drug-related activity and the associated criminality that sits alongside this is a huge focus for us in the community. We will continue to relentless pursue criminals, and disrupt their behaviour - so that their lives, and not those of the local community, are made a misery.
‘Whilst you may not see that action is being taken straight away – it does not mean that we are not working hard in the background to bring those responsible to justice.’ Hedge End Police said information provided by the public is vital to crack down drug dealing.
‘The information that we gain from the local community about suspicious incidents is a key element of us being able to achieve just that – justice,’ Hedge End Police added. ‘It informs where we allocate our resources, where we step up our routine and high-visibility patrols – every call helps our officers build up a bigger picture of the current landscape and the possible impact on the wider community.’