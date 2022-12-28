Man arrested as woman hospitalised after attack in Portsmouth street last night

Police were called to Randolph Road in Hilsea, Portsmouth, yesterday evening after receiving reports of an altercation taking place. A woman was taken to hospital with injuries while police arrested a man at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called shortly after 8.40pm on Tuesday, December 27 to a report of an altercation taking place in Randolph Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Officers attended and located a woman in her 20s with minor injuries to her face. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

‘We have arrested a 35-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody at the current time.’

Anyone with information that can help with police investigations can call 101.