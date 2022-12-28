The 84-year-old, of Rowland’s Castle, was pronounced dead yesterday, with his next of kin being informed. They are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene of the incident last Friday at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road. At roughly 3pm, the bike rider was hit by a grey BMW X1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man in his 80s riding a bike taken to Southampton General Hospital after collision in Rowlands Castle

The air ambulance was called to a collision involving a grey BMW and a cyclist in Rowlands Castle. Picture: Paul Garrod

The driver, a 78-year-old man from Rowland's Castle, sustained minor injuries. Members of the public, paramedics and police all scrambled to aid the cyclist at the scene. He was transferred to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, but passed away.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are continuing their investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, said a lot of people were in the area at the time, and encourages anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage to come forward.

He added: ‘I would like to thank those members of the public who provided immediate assistance at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There were a lot of people in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident and those who may have relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage to contact us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad