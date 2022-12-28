News you can trust since 1877
Elderly cyclist dies of injuries in hospital after colliding with BMW in Rowland's Castle

AN ELDERLY cyclist has died of his injuries following a collision in Rowland’s Castle.

By Freddie Webb
49 minutes ago - 2 min read

The 84-year-old, of Rowland’s Castle, was pronounced dead yesterday, with his next of kin being informed. They are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene of the incident last Friday at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road. At roughly 3pm, the bike rider was hit by a grey BMW X1.

The air ambulance was called to a collision involving a grey BMW and a cyclist in Rowlands Castle. Picture: Paul Garrod
The driver, a 78-year-old man from Rowland's Castle, sustained minor injuries. Members of the public, paramedics and police all scrambled to aid the cyclist at the scene. He was transferred to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, but passed away.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are continuing their investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, said a lot of people were in the area at the time, and encourages anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage to come forward.

He added: ‘I would like to thank those members of the public who provided immediate assistance at the scene.

‘There were a lot of people in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident and those who may have relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage to contact us.’

People who know more about the collision are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220515167. Information can also be submitted via the police website here.