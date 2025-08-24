Police have confirmed that a man was arrested at an anti-immigration protest in Chichester when he refused to give police his details - ran away from officers.

The incident happened at a protest outside the Park Hotel in Chichester on Friday, August 22, as part of a series of protests against the use of hotels to provide temporary accommodation to asylum seekers.

An unofficial poster promoting the event – which appeared on Facebook – read: “Patriots along the South coast unite to call for a full stop to housing illegal migrants in our communities."

Video has been shared on social media of a man, said to be from Portsmouth, being arrested by Sussex Police at the protest.

Sussex Police has confirmed it arrested a man who refused to cooperate and tried to run away. He was then later rearrested.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “On Friday, 22 August, a man was detained outside the Park Hotel in Chichester, under section 50 of the Police Reform Act, after refusing to provide details to police when asked.

“Force was used to detain him as he ran from officers and resisted arrest.

“Upon providing police with his details, he was de-arrested.”

The hotel is currently home to a large number of women and children, many of whom attend local schools. The most prevalent religion of the hotel’s asylum seekers is Christian, some of the families are part of local church congregations.