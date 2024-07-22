Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested during a police raid when 180 cannabis plants were found at a “large scale” production site following a tip-off.

Officers attended a residential property on Malwood Avenue, Southampton, following information there was a cannabis factory in operation.

Police located 180 cannabis plants inside the address in various stages of growth and 144 seedlings. “We remained at the property and the factory was dismantled and made safe by our colleagues at SSE,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 38-year-old man, who is from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and has since been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.”

Police Sergeant Arron Taylor said: “We know some people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

“Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

“The electrical requirement to grow a large amount of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.”

Contact police on 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44240309546.

You can also report information 100 per cent anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/