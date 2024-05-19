Man arrested following series of burglaries in Bishop's Waltham and Alton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after multiple properties in the Bishop’s Waltham and Alton area were burgled.

Officers investigating a residential burglary series in Bishop’s Waltham and Alton on Friday (May 17) are appealing to the public for information. Sometime between 9am and 12:45pm entry was forced to a house on Siskin Close in Bishop’s Waltham and jewellery was taken.

Between 8am and 3:50pm two houses on Bernard Avenue in Alton were also broken into. Nothing has been reported stolen from either property at the current time. At 3:40pm it was reported that a house on Blackberry Lane in Alton had been broken into and cash had been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody was injured in either of the incidents. Officers have stopped a car in the North Baddesley area and a number of items, suspected stolen, were located inside.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and drug driving. He remains in police custody at the current time.