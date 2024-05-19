Man arrested following series of burglaries in Bishop's Waltham and Alton
Officers investigating a residential burglary series in Bishop’s Waltham and Alton on Friday (May 17) are appealing to the public for information. Sometime between 9am and 12:45pm entry was forced to a house on Siskin Close in Bishop’s Waltham and jewellery was taken.
Between 8am and 3:50pm two houses on Bernard Avenue in Alton were also broken into. Nothing has been reported stolen from either property at the current time. At 3:40pm it was reported that a house on Blackberry Lane in Alton had been broken into and cash had been stolen.
Nobody was injured in either of the incidents. Officers have stopped a car in the North Baddesley area and a number of items, suspected stolen, were located inside.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and drug driving. He remains in police custody at the current time.
The police are asking people to get in touch with them if anyone has any information, particularly if you live in the area of Blackberry Lane and Bernard Avenue in Alton, or Siskin Close in Bishop’s Waltham.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 reference 44240206889.Alternatively, contact the police via the website, click here for more information.