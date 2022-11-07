He started abusing and making threats towards the transport driver on Saturday evening. Beforehand, at roughly 10.30pm, he got into an altercation with another passenger.

A 64-year-old man intervened to tried to help the driver – asking the man to leave the bus. He was attacked as a result, suffering minor facial injuries.

A 30-year-old man was detained after assaulting numerous people. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

After leaving the vehicle, the attacker also assaulted a teenage boy. The victim did not receive any injuries. Following this, the thug began threatening a driver of another car.

The motorist had to reserve and drive around him, fearing he would become violent. Police said another man also reported an assault from the same assailant.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers worked with local CCTV operators and a man matching the description given, alongside the various reports from members of the public, was located and detained.

‘A 30-year-old man from Bishopstoke was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault and using threatening and abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was later released on conditional bail until Friday, February 3, 2023.’

