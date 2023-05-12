Police officers rushed to the scene in Worthy Road, Kingsworthy, on Tuesday morning following the collision between a car and a van. No injuries were reported in the collision, which took place at roughly 11.30am.

Officers detained a man from Winchester at the crash site. Hampshire police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

The crash happened in Worthy Road, King's Worthy. Picture: Google Street View.

The force said: ‘Officers attended and a 40-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle when alcohol level above limit and driving a vehicle dangerously. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.

‘Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak with anyone who can assist. Anyone who witnessed the collision, in particular anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it, can contact us.

