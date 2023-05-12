News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving after crash in rural Hampshire

A man has been arrested following a serious crash in rural Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read

Police officers rushed to the scene in Worthy Road, Kingsworthy, on Tuesday morning following the collision between a car and a van. No injuries were reported in the collision, which took place at roughly 11.30am.

Officers detained a man from Winchester at the crash site. Hampshire police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

The crash happened in Worthy Road, King's Worthy. Picture: Google Street View.The crash happened in Worthy Road, King's Worthy. Picture: Google Street View.
The crash happened in Worthy Road, King's Worthy. Picture: Google Street View.
The force said: ‘Officers attended and a 40-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle when alcohol level above limit and driving a vehicle dangerously. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.

‘Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak with anyone who can assist. Anyone who witnessed the collision, in particular anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it, can contact us.

‘You can either call 101, quoting the reference 44230181658, or you can submit information on our website.’