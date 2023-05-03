News you can trust since 1877
Three teenage girls arrested in Portsmouth after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Guildhall Square

Three teenage girls have been arrested by police after someone was robbed at knifepoint in the city centre.

By David George
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:30 BST

On Wednesday, April 16, a man was robbed in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, before a person reportedly walked up Commercial Road threatening people with a knife.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested three teenagers in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth on Wednesday, April 26.

Picture: Habibur RahmanPicture: Habibur Rahman
‘We were called to Guildhall Square shortly before 8.50pm to a report that a 19-year-old man had been approached by a group of girls, one of whom threatened him with a knife and stole his wallet.

‘A short time afterwards we received further reports that a girl was threatening members of the public with a knife along Commercial Road.

‘Officers attended and arrested a 15-year-old girl from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery, affray and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Portsmouth, have also been arrested on suspicion of robbery.’

All three teenagers have been released on conditional police bail.

Joey David is a security guard in Guildhall Walk, and has urged people to be vigilant in the city centre.

‘It’s terrible,' he said. ‘The people of Portsmouth need to know that the streets are becoming increasingly unsafe.

‘As a door supervisor at Every Cloud nightclub in Guildhall Walk, I am aware of the rise in knife crime in the area – and police must take action to tackle the problem in the city.’