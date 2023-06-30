Man arrested for making lewd unsolicited comments towards young woman in Portsmouth
Officers in the Portsmouth north neighbourhoods team made the arrest in the city during proactive patrols yesterday. ‘When dealing with an unrelated incident, they were approached by a young female who was reporting unsolicited comments from an older man’, Portsmouth Police said.
After taking the details about the incident, officers located the man and detained him. The force added: ‘This male was arrested for a public order offence and was taken to custody.
‘He has since been issued with a conditional caution. This is an out of court disposal and the requirements are for him to attend a victim awareness course and alcohol awareness course.’
The force said the courses are aimed at educating people on how their actions affect others. They said the woman is being supported by officers – who will be continuing to carry out patrols.