News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Man arrested for making lewd unsolicited comments towards young woman in Portsmouth

A man has been arrested for a public order offence after verbally abusing a woman.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read

Officers in the Portsmouth north neighbourhoods team made the arrest in the city during proactive patrols yesterday. ‘When dealing with an unrelated incident, they were approached by a young female who was reporting unsolicited comments from an older man’, Portsmouth Police said.

After taking the details about the incident, officers located the man and detained him. The force added: ‘This male was arrested for a public order offence and was taken to custody.

NOW READ: Police batter down door and seize drugs in morning raid

The man was arrested and taken into custody. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe man was arrested and taken into custody. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The man was arrested and taken into custody. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He has since been issued with a conditional caution. This is an out of court disposal and the requirements are for him to attend a victim awareness course and alcohol awareness course.’

The force said the courses are aimed at educating people on how their actions affect others. They said the woman is being supported by officers – who will be continuing to carry out patrols.