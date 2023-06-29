Police executed the warrant in Fairfield Avenue earlier today. Emergency personnel from several divisions battered down the door of the address, while a dog unit searched the scene.

Officers made two arrests at the scene and seized a myriad of items related to the supply of drugs. Fareham Police reported on Facebook: ‘Items have been seized including a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, money and mobile phones.

The drugs warrant was conducted in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, earlier today (June 29). Picture: Fareham Police.

‘As a result, a 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A 39 year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of an actual bodily harm assault.

‘Both remain in custody and will be interviewed today. We are relentlessly pursing our criminals and this is the first of a number of actions to address crime and anti-social behaviour in the Broadlaw area of Fareham.’