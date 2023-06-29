News you can trust since 1877
Police batter down door and seize Class A drugs in morning Fareham raid - pair arrested

Officers stormed into a house in Fareham and seized Class A drugs during a morning raid.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read

Police executed the warrant in Fairfield Avenue earlier today. Emergency personnel from several divisions battered down the door of the address, while a dog unit searched the scene.

Officers made two arrests at the scene and seized a myriad of items related to the supply of drugs. Fareham Police reported on Facebook: ‘Items have been seized including a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, money and mobile phones.

The drugs warrant was conducted in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, earlier today (June 29). Picture: Fareham Police.The drugs warrant was conducted in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, earlier today (June 29). Picture: Fareham Police.
‘As a result, a 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A 39 year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of an actual bodily harm assault.

‘Both remain in custody and will be interviewed today. We are relentlessly pursing our criminals and this is the first of a number of actions to address crime and anti-social behaviour in the Broadlaw area of Fareham.’

Two people were arrested at the scene. Picture: Fareham Police.Two people were arrested at the scene. Picture: Fareham Police.
