Man arrested for possession and intent to supply Class B drugs in Gosport
A MAN has been arrested in Gosport on suspicion of supplying drugs.
Officers made the arrest in Forton Road on Friday evening. Police reported he was placed in custody two days ago.
A statement from Gosport police said: ‘Earlier this evening, Fareham & Gosport R&P officers (Team D) arrested a 31-year-old man, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
‘The male, who was detained in Forton Road, remains in custody at this time.’