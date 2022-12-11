Man arrested for possession and intent to supply Class B drugs in Gosport

Officers made the arrest in Forton Road on Friday evening. Police reported he was placed in custody two days ago.

A statement from Gosport police said: ‘Earlier this evening, Fareham & Gosport R&P officers (Team D) arrested a 31-year-old man, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

The arrest was made in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The male, who was detained in Forton Road, remains in custody at this time.’

