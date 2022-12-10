Female pensioner in serious condition still in hospital after car pile-up in Gosport

The incident happened at 2.15pm on Thursday when a red Toyota Yaris and grey Volkswagen Polo were in collision on Stokes Bay Road. Three people suffered injuries, with a woman in her 70s suffering serious injuries and being taken to hospital.

Police have launched an investigation but have confirmed that no one has yet been arrested. Two days on from the crash, the force has also revealed the woman remains in a serious state in hospital.

Stokes Bay Road crash. Pic Gosport Fire Station

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said on Friday: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist our investigation. In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.’