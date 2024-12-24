Man arrested for taking child after trying to force boy into car after fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested for taking a child after trying to force a boy into a car following a fight.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police attended a scrap outside the Bishop Blaize pub on Winchester Road, Romsey, on Friday (20 December) at approximately 2pm.

During the incident, a man in a white Ford Mondeo assaulted a 14-year-old boy, threatened him and attempted to get him into the car, which he was travelling in with a teenage boy. The 14-year-old boy and the group that he was with ran away, and the man returned to the car and drove off.

“An investigation into the incident has been launched and we have arrested a 21-year-old man from Romsey on suspicion of common assault and taking a child,” a police spokesperson said.

“We have also arrested a 17-year-old boy from Romsey on suspicion of common assault and taking a child. They have both been released from police custody on conditional bail.

“Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and officers have been in the area conducting dedicated patrols. We believe that Winchester Road was busy at the time of the incident, with a number of passers-by in vehicles and on foot.

“We are now appealing to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police to please come forward and speak to us. Perhaps you were walking through the area and saw the altercation, the moments leading up to it or the car driving away. Maybe you were driving along Winchester Road and have dash cam which may have captured something.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting the reference 44240553261.