Earlier this evening, officers from the Fareham and Gosport Response Team (D Shift) arrested a man who was wanted on suspicion of Assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

PCSOs had spotted him in the town centre.

Fareham police posted this photo of the arrest on Facebook. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was further arrested for theft as he was found wearing shoes that still had security tags on.