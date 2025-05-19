Man arrested after spate of thefts from vehicles in Gosport as police search address
Officers from the Gosport West Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrest this morning (May 19). Gosport Police reported on Facebook that officers have been “diligently investigating” various incidents following several reports from the public.
The force added: “Through good old fashion police work the suspect was identified for more than had been previously identified and arrested this morning.” A 38-year-old male was detained.
Emergency personnel carried out a search at an address in Magennis Close, with the force stating that “lots of evidence relating to those offences” has been seized.
They added: “Watch for a future post where we will probably be popping up some images of items seized that may require a bit of identification from the people that have lost them... you!!”