Man arrested in connection to Class A drug supply in Portsmouth as police implore people to report incidents
POLICE have arrested a man in connection to supplying drugs in Portsmouth.
Patrolling officers spotted potential drug-related activity in Victoria Road North, Southsea, on Thursday afternoon. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team were conducting proactive patrols yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 26) when they noticed suspicious activity, believed to be drugs-related, in Victoria Road North.
‘A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.’ A mobile phone, sim card and £700 cash was seized.
The man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation. Police enquiries are ongoing.
The spokeswoman said police are urging anyone who sees drug-related activity to report it. ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to please report suspicious or drugs-related activity in your area,’ she added.
‘Every report helps us build up a clearer intelligence picture and means that we can target our resources where needed.’