News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested in connection to Class A drug supply in Portsmouth as police implore people to report incidents

POLICE have arrested a man in connection to supplying drugs in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Patrolling officers spotted potential drug-related activity in Victoria Road North, Southsea, on Thursday afternoon. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team were conducting proactive patrols yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 26) when they noticed suspicious activity, believed to be drugs-related, in Victoria Road North.

NOW READ: Four injured at Portsmouth car meet

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.’ A mobile phone, sim card and £700 cash was seized.

Patrolling officers spotted 'suspicious activity' in Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

The man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation. Police enquiries are ongoing.

The spokeswoman said police are urging anyone who sees drug-related activity to report it. ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to please report suspicious or drugs-related activity in your area,’ she added.

‘Every report helps us build up a clearer intelligence picture and means that we can target our resources where needed.’