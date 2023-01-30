Patrolling officers spotted potential drug-related activity in Victoria Road North, Southsea, on Thursday afternoon. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers from Portsmouth’s High Harm team were conducting proactive patrols yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 26) when they noticed suspicious activity, believed to be drugs-related, in Victoria Road North.

‘A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.’ A mobile phone, sim card and £700 cash was seized.

Patrolling officers spotted 'suspicious activity' in Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

The man has been released from police custody but remains under investigation. Police enquiries are ongoing.

The spokeswoman said police are urging anyone who sees drug-related activity to report it. ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to please report suspicious or drugs-related activity in your area,’ she added.