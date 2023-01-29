It was in Portfield Road on the Voyager Park industrial estate in Copnor last night with between 40 and 50 cars taking part.

NOW READ: These schools have released details of strike day closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blue Mazda MX5 came off the road and hit four people.

Police say two people, a girl in her teens and a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two further people suffered minor injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the event, in particular anyone who has footage on the incident.

‘We have already received a number of submissions from people, and all available footage will assist with our enquiries, whether this is dash cam footage, mobile phone video or anything else.

The roundabout in Portfield Road where the Mazda came off the road and hit some spectators at the car meet

‘It is important to remember vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, especially where there is a large gathering of people and vehicles, is a risk to public safety. We know this is a concern to our communities and we will take action against anyone found to be breaching the law.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help police can call 101, quoting the reference 44230038186.

Information can also be submitted online here.

Four people have been injured at a car meet in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Friday, January 20.