A post from the Fareham police account this week said: ‘While we were placing a person in the cell in the back of our police van, he complained that the cell was too small for his liking.

‘Cells aren't designed for comfort.

‘Our top tip to avoid being put in the cell of our van is to not commit crime.

Fareham police posed a picture of one of their vans on Facebook, saying that an arrested person had complained about the size

‘Fortunately for our complainer, he managed to get placed in a bigger cell when he got to custody.

‘PS:. This is one of our bigger vans. We also have smaller versions.’

Many readers found this hilarious, with one saying: ‘Haha! Can’t wait to see his review on Tripadvisor.’

Another laughed: ‘You mean no Bluetooth connectivity or A/C’, one reader gave it the tongue-in-cheek description of ‘compact and bijou’, while someone else said: ‘No cushion on the seat, either. Human Rights violation!’

One reader posted a mock review: ‘I was highly disappointed with the driver of my cell on wheels......but my cell was much better in Portsmouth. 5* highly recommend.’

However, the post did not go down well with everyone.