This footage – taken by News head of video Habibur Rahman – shows lines of people snaking around the Guildhall, waiting to be allowed in.

Portsmouth Comic Con is the biggest event of its kind on the south coast and this weekend will see international comic artists and writers, stars of the screen, a Star Wars experience and cosplay.

Taking place on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, the event will be held at Portsmouth Guildhall with a host of panel discussions, workshops and cosplay parades for all ages hosted by GoGeek Events CIC among many other activities.

Long queues to get into Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall today

There are also exhibitions and displays to explore, with visitors able to go behind the scenes of film and TV and explore the technology being used by the creatives of the future in a specialist gaming zone.

Staff and students from the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries at the University of Portsmouth will lead panels and run workshop demonstrations

For Sunday, the focus is on ‘A World of Witchcraft and Wizardry’ and panels will tackle reportage comics and travelogues, the figure of the witch, Harry Potter movies, and fantasy and fairytales.

To buy tickets visit portsmouthcomiccon.com/tickets/