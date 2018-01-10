Man arrested in Portsmouth sexual assault investigation to face no action

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and later released will face no further action.

Police are continuing their investigation into reports of a sexual assault in Ravelin Park, in Southsea, on Saturday, January 6.

A 51-year-old man had been arrested but was later released. He will face no further action, police said yesterday.

Officers were called to the park, near the University of Portsmouth between Museum Road and Cambridge Road, after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at around 7.20pm.

Students have since spoke of their shock at the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180007449.