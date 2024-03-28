Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokeswoman said the raid at the cannabis factory was carried out in the morning. "A 29 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He has been released on bail until Thursday, June 27."

A cannabis factory containing 130 plants was discovered by police in Havant Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Police carried out six raids across the Portsmouth area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Officers have been investigating the scene for forensic evidence. The arrest was among several related to drug-related activity and several other offences including fraud, high-risk domestic abuse, indecent images, and sexual assault. Other unconnected drug arrests include a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Fareham, after an address in Nicholas Crescent and a CBD shop in Albert Road were raided.

Proactive patrols are being used to identify vehicles. As previously reported in The News, Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said on Tuesday: "We are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth. Today’s activity is only a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime and causing misery within our city, however we hope the results we’ve seen today help assure the public that we are listening to their concerns and criminality will not be tolerated.

"Targeting those involved in drug-related activity and the associated violence that comes with it continues to be a key priority for us. We are pleased with today’s results and want to assure our local communities that we will be continuing with our intensified efforts to make Portsmouth a hostile city for criminals to operate in.”