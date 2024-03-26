Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers carried out six warrants today in a bid to stamp out narcotics operations across Portsmouth and elsewhere. Searches were carried out in Cosham, Southsea, Drayton, Fareham and Portchester as part of Operation Blue Island.

Police raided CBD shop on Albert Road which was expected to be involved in supplying illegal drugs. A warrant was executed at the premises and at an address in Nicholas Crescent, Fareham. Multiple kilos of cannabis plant and resin - alongside drug supply paraphernalia - were discovered and seized. Two people, a 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man - both from Fareham - were arrested on suspicion of importing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A cannabis factory containing 130 plants was discovered by police in Havant Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carried out six raids across the Portsmouth area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are both currently in police custody. Unconnected to this incident, police found a cannabis factory at an address in Havant Road, Cosham, containing 130 plants. Officers remain at the scene while forensic enquiries are being carried out. A further warrant was carried out at a property in Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports linking drug offences at the address to a hairdressing salon in Portchester.

One of the raids took place at a CBD shop in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Police seized large quantities of drugs throughout the day of warrants. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Items have been seized for further investigations. Six people have also been arrested for various offences including fraud, high-risk domestic abuse, indecent images, and sexual assault. Proactive police patrols are also being used to target vehicles of interest.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said “We are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth. Today’s activity is only a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime and causing misery within our city, however we hope the results we’ve seen today help assure the public that we are listening to their concerns and criminality will not be tolerated.