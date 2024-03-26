Large cannabis factory found and Portsmouth CBD shop raided by police in city-wide drugs operation
Officers carried out six warrants today in a bid to stamp out narcotics operations across Portsmouth and elsewhere. Searches were carried out in Cosham, Southsea, Drayton, Fareham and Portchester as part of Operation Blue Island.
Police raided CBD shop on Albert Road which was expected to be involved in supplying illegal drugs. A warrant was executed at the premises and at an address in Nicholas Crescent, Fareham. Multiple kilos of cannabis plant and resin - alongside drug supply paraphernalia - were discovered and seized. Two people, a 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man - both from Fareham - were arrested on suspicion of importing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
They are both currently in police custody. Unconnected to this incident, police found a cannabis factory at an address in Havant Road, Cosham, containing 130 plants. Officers remain at the scene while forensic enquiries are being carried out. A further warrant was carried out at a property in Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports linking drug offences at the address to a hairdressing salon in Portchester.
Items have been seized for further investigations. Six people have also been arrested for various offences including fraud, high-risk domestic abuse, indecent images, and sexual assault. Proactive police patrols are also being used to target vehicles of interest.
Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said “We are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of criminality and will do everything we can to target offenders that continue to cause harm, crime and anti-social behaviour within Portsmouth. Today’s activity is only a snapshot of the work we are doing to relentlessly pursue those who are committing crime and causing misery within our city, however we hope the results we’ve seen today help assure the public that we are listening to their concerns and criminality will not be tolerated.
"Targeting those involved in drug-related activity and the associated violence that comes with it continues to be a key priority for us. We are pleased with today’s results and want to assure our local communities that we will be continuing with our intensified efforts to make Portsmouth a hostile city for criminals to operate in.”