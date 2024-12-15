Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in the city
A 25-year-old man is in hospital following the attack just after 7.30pm in Somers Road, Somerstown last night (Saturday, December 14) close to K.S Somers Town Cash & Carry, with two people arrested and still in custody while police investigate.
A police statement said: Officers were called at 7.33pm on Saturday, 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth.
A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“ A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 34-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody while our enquiries continue.
“Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240544085, or via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”