Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a report a woman in her 20s was approached by a male on a bicycle, who followed and tried to rape her. This happened in the Guildhall area on the evening of February 1, at 10.15pm.

Police said: ‘The man followed her for a short time before attempting to sexually assault her as they approached the Cenotaph. He then indecently exposed himself before cycling away.

Guildhall Square war memorial. Picture: Fiona Callingham.

‘The woman involved is currently being supported by specialist officers. We have now arrested a 34-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of attempted rape.’

The force are urging anyone who saw what happened, or have any information to assist with their investigation, to come forward. People are advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230045455, or to submit a report online.

