The westbound carriage of The Avenue, near Fareham Train Station, was closed by police at around 4pm yesterday (September 16) following the incident in which one car was flipped on its roof.

According to police a few minor injuries were reported.

A car rolled on its top following a three-vehicle incident in Fareham on September 16, 2021. Picture: Steve Holmes

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called out at 4.07pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a three-vehicle collision outside Fareham Train Station.

‘A Vauxhall, a Honda and a Fiat were involved in a collision, resulting in the Vauxhall leaving the road under a bridge and ending up on its roof.

‘Three people received minor injuries as a result.

‘A 17-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He was later released under investigation.’

Officers were called to a three-car collision on The Avenue on September 16. Picture: Fareham police

Delays of around 15 minutes were reported by AA Traffic as a result of the incident.

In a statement on social media Fareham police said: ‘We had to close the westbound carriageway, causing severe disruption to local traffic.

‘A male has been arrested, at the scene, by our Roads Policing Unit colleagues, for providing a positive drugs wipe.’

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service for more details.

