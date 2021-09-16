Major traffic in Fareham after car 'rolled over' on A27

Roads across the town are gridlocked with traffic, following a crash on the A27.

AA Traffic is reporting that a car ‘rolled over’ on The Avenue Westbound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Fareham. Picture: Leoni Watt

The incident is ‘causing heavy traffic and delays through Fareham as traffic diverts’.

There are ‘severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between Eastbourne Avenue and A27 Eastern Way. Average speed ten mph’, according to AA Traffic.

Delays of ‘nine minutes and delays increasing’ on Peel Common Roundabout Northbound between B3385 Broom Way and A32 Gosport Road. Average speed ten mph.

Google traffic showing delays across Fareham this evening. Picture: Google Maps

Google Traffic map is showing slow moving traffic across Fareham this evening.

Have you been caught up in the delays?

Let us know your experience in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron