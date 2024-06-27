Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman found dead
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, 65, was arrested after a woman in her 80s was found dead at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey, on Wednesday around 9.30am.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by ambulance colleagues at 9.23am on Wednesday, June 26, to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey.
“Officers attended and confirmed a woman in her 80s had died. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of those enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Romsey has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he has been released on police bail until September 26.”