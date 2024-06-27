Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman found dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead.

The man, 65, was arrested after a woman in her 80s was found dead at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey, on Wednesday around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by ambulance colleagues at 9.23am on Wednesday, June 26, to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey.

