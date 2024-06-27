Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman found dead

By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead.

A nine-year-old child remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike in North Warwickshire.A nine-year-old child remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike in North Warwickshire.
A nine-year-old child remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike in North Warwickshire.

The man, 65, was arrested after a woman in her 80s was found dead at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey, on Wednesday around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by ambulance colleagues at 9.23am on Wednesday, June 26, to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue, Romsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and confirmed a woman in her 80s had died. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of those enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Romsey has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he has been released on police bail until September 26.”

Related topics:Police