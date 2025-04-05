Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Bognor Regis.

Police received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the pier, in The Esplanade, about 9.41pm on Friday 4 April.

Officers responded to the scene near the pier in The Esplanade and a 20-year-old local man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he sadly died from his injuries in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, April 5). His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.

A 31-year-old man, who lives in Bognor Regis, was arrested at an address in the town on Saturday 5 April on suspicion of murder and transported to custody, where he remains at this time.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott said: “I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of this young man, who lost his life in such tragic circumstances, and reassure the public that we have a suspect in custody.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation to establish the exact circumstances of what happened, and we’re urging anyone who witnessed it or captured anything on camera to please come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Rudgwick. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”