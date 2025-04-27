Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gosport man has been arrested of suspicion of attempted murder following an altercation in Gosport which has left a teenager in hospital with serious injuries.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm on Friday night (April 25). He is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old man from Gosport who was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail until July 25.

Police said a 19-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in the altercation and is currently in a stable condition in hospital receiving treatment. Any witnesses are asked to contact Hampshire Police.