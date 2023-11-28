A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 23-year-old has been released as the police confirm they are not treating her death as suspicious.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries.

The police are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Police in Buckingham Street.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.