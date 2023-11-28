News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man arrested on suspicion of murder released without charge as woman's death not treated as suspicious

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 23-year-old has been released as the police confirm they are not treating her death as suspicious.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police were called at 4.04am on Thursday, November 23 by South Central Ambulance Service to a report that a 23 year-old woman had been located with serious injuries on Buckingham Street in Portsmouth.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Most Popular
Police in Buckingham Street.Police in Buckingham Street.
Police in Buckingham Street.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

A 24 year-old man from Havant, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, as part of the investigation has been released from custody without charge and will face no further action in relation to this arrest.