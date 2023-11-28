Man arrested on suspicion of murder released without charge as woman's death not treated as suspicious
The police were called at 4.04am on Thursday, November 23 by South Central Ambulance Service to a report that a 23 year-old woman had been located with serious injuries on Buckingham Street in Portsmouth.
She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries.
The police are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.
A 24 year-old man from Havant, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, as part of the investigation has been released from custody without charge and will face no further action in relation to this arrest.